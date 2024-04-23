Panoro Energy Senior Advisor Tim O’Hanlon will engage in an exclusive fireside chat at next month's Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum, focusing on unlocking opportunities within Gabon’s energy sector.

Panoro Energy is leading infrastructure-led exploration and appraisal offshore Gabon, leveraging existing infrastructure to fast-track development of low-cost barrels. Last November, the company announced an oil discovery at the Hibiscus South field on the offshore Dussafu Marin Permit, contributing 6-7 million barrels of recoverable reserves to Gabon’s resource base and representing the sixth discovery to be made on the block under Panoro’s participation. Panoro Energy and operator BW Energy started up production from the well last month – just five months after discovery – with production stabilized at 5,000-6,000 barrels of oil per day.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/49krKXM) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Gabon’s energy sector holds significant upside potential, as the country undergoes a revitalization of its oil and gas industry, with a view to launching new drilling and appraisal activities, applying enhanced oil recovery techniques and expanding domestic processing capabilities. The session – opened by a keynote address from Gabonese Minister of Petroleum Marcel Abeke – will shed insights into the country’s burgeoning investment opportunities and latest developments, including offshore discoveries, acquisitions and integrated gas projects.