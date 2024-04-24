PalmPay (www.PalmPay.com), a leading pan-African fintech, has been highlighted by the GSMA in the recently released ‘The State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2024’ as a key player driving the adoption of mobile money in Nigeria.

In the report, GSMA praised PalmPay as a “prominent non-MNO-led mobile money provider with a significant market share in Nigeria” and a top driver of financial inclusion in Africa’s $912 billion mobile money industry.

Commenting on the report, Sofia Zab, Global Chief Marketing Officer, PalmPay, commented:

“This recognition underscores our commitment to drive financial inclusion and economic empowerment across the continent.

“By leveraging the increase in smartphone adoption, PalmPay made a significant contribution to growing the use of mobile money in Nigeria. Our easy-to-use and comprehensive digital and financial superapp not only provides access to seamless and secure transactions but also opens the door to cutting-edge, affordable financial services for the unbanked and underbanked population.”

The PalmPay app offers money transfers, airtime, data and bill payments, as well as access to other financial services such as credit and savings. Customers without their own device can access PalmPay’s services through the company’s network of 500,000 mobile money agents.

Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator (MMO) license, PalmPay has registered over 30 million accounts on its smartphone apps. In addition to the self-serve app, its network of 1.1 million agents and merchants is serving 15 million customers monthly. The fintech also operates in Ghana and Tanzania.

In the report, Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA, noted that the industry had grown in the ten years to 2022, with mobile money contributing “$600 billion to the GDP of countries with a mobile money service” and opening up more “opportunities for citizens, businesses and economies across the world.”

He stated that Sub-Saharan Africa has been a driver of mobile money’s success, and was home to almost three-quarters of the world’s accounts. West Africa contributed significantly to the growth of the industry in recent years, with the number of registered mobile money accounts doubling between 2013 and 2023. This growth was mainly driven by Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal.

About PalmPay:

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians. With this, we are able to drive financial inclusion.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 30 million app users as part of its cashless payment ecosystem.

For more information, visit our social media (https://apo-opa.co/3vcmfv9) platforms or website www.PalmPay.com.