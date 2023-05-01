Foreign Ministry of Oman


Oman's Foreign Ministry has announced that the Sultanate's Embassy in Sudan has successfully evacuated back to Oman a number of Omani citizens and their families, as well as a number of Sudanese families residing in the Sultanate of Oman.

The evacuees were brought out from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, the city of Omdurman and other regions. Efforts are continuing to evacuate a number of other citizens and residents who are in other Sudanese cities.

The Ministry thanked both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its cooperation in facilitating the evacuation process by the Royal Saudi Navy through the port of Jeddah, and Egypt for facilitating the entry of a number of evacuees through its border with Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Ministry of Oman.