The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita delivered, on Thursday, 18 April, 2024 by videoconference, a speech during the North Africa regional ministerial conference under the theme of “Pan-Africanism and Migration”.

On this oocasion, Mr. Nasser Bourita affirmed that the African identity is deeply rooted in Morocco’s institutions and political choices, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Mr. Nasser Bourita pointed out that the Kingdom is strongly enriched by its assertive Afro-optimism, reflected in its proactive African policy encompassing various areas of cooperation and its humanist policy on migration.

Morocco, he added, has advocated a humanist and supportive approach, adopting in 2013 a new migration policy based on a participatory approach comprising various aspects, including respect for human rights, compliance with international law, international cooperation and shared responsibility.

As a symbol of this Afro-optimism, the Kingdom’s migration policy has enabled the regularization of tens of thousands of migrants in a complicated regional and international context, said Mr. Nasser Bourita.

Co-chaired by Mr. Nasser Bourita and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad, Mr. Robert Dussey, whose country chairs the High Committee in charge of the agenda of the Decade of African Roots and Diaspora, this video conference meeting takes place as part of the preparatory process for the 9th Pan-African Congress (October 29-November 02 in Lomé).

The organization by the Kingdom of Morocco of this Conference, which will be attended by several ministers and senior African officials, is a continuation of the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the field of migration, in line with the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Leader of the African Union on the migration issue.

It is also an opportunity to reaffirm and recall the Kingdom of Morocco’s commitment and leadership on migration issues, and its initiatives to promote safe and responsible migration at continental and international levels.