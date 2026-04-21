Niger’s Minister of Petroleum Hamadou Tinni will take the stage at the African Energy Week (AEW) Conference and Exhibition - taking place October 12-16, 2026, in Cape Town - as the country accelerates efforts to position itself as a competitive upstream and export-driven oil producer. His participation comes at a pivotal moment for Niger’s hydrocarbons sector, as recent project developments and infrastructure expansion reshape the country’s energy landscape.

Niger’s upstream expansion is anchored by projects such as those in the Agadem Rift Basin. China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) operates the Agadem oilfield, recently increasing its capacity from 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 90,000 bpd through a phase two expansion. Savannah Energy currently has interests in the R1234 PSC area - equating to roughly 50% of the basin - with five discoveries made from five wells in the R3 license area to date.

Looking ahead, Savannah Energy is assessing plans for a four-well testing program and/or a return to exploration activity in the R1234 PSC contract area in 2026/2027. The company has identified 146 potential exploration targets in total across its four license areas, with future exploration subject to government approval. Since 2024, Savannah Energy has restructured the R3 East Area development plan, raising production forecasts from 5,000 bpd to 10,000 bpd. First oil production from the area will depend on successful well tests.

The project is supported by advancements in infrastructure, specifically the CNPC-built SORAZ refinery and the now-completed Niger-Benin oil export pipeline. The pipeline provides a direct route to international markets for Niger’s crude oil, offering a clear export pathway for the R1234 PSC area. The $4.5 billion pipeline traverses 1,980km, transporting crude from Niger’s Agadem oilfields to Seme - an Atlantic port in Benin.

As a key economic driver, Niger’s oil industry is expected to remain the backbone of the country’s growth forecast for 2026 and beyond. The International Monetary Agency projects the country’s economic growth to reach 6.7% in 2026, driven by rising oil exports and infrastructure expansion. While political transitions have impacted the country’s investment climate, the country has set clear goals to expand crude production while accelerating the development of other key industries such as mining. For investors, this highlights a unique opportunity to support the growth of promising sectors.

“Niger is demonstrating how strategic infrastructure and resource potential can come together to unlock new energy frontiers. Projects such as the Niger-Benin Pipeline stand to support new investments in the country’s upstream sector by offering a direct route to market for Nigerien crude. As the country looks to expand production and attract new players to the market, clear policy direction could serve as a launchpad for exploration,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

At AEW 2026, Minister Tinni is expected to outline the country’s development strategy, providing insights into strategic investment opportunities across the entire economic spectrum. As competition for capital intensifies, Niger’s combination of resource potential and improving infrastructure offers a differentiated value proposition. The Minister’s engagement at this year’s conference will provide a platform to articulate this vision while reinforcing the country’s readiness to partner with global industry players.