On August 14, 2021, the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town held national competitions and games at the premises of the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town.

The participants of the activity were approximately 150 people consisting of the Indonesian people and their spouses who were both local residents and foreigners. In addition, the participants were Indonesian crew members who were docked at Cape Town Harbor.

The competitions and games held include sack races; dart; put a pencil in a bottle; coloring, table tennis and futsal.

Activities went well. All participants were enthusiastic about participating in the competitions and games, considering that this activity was carried out after the last 3 years of vacuum due to the covid-19 pandemic.