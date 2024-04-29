On April 25, 2024, Ambassador Zhao Weiping paid a courtesy call on H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Vice President of the Republic of Namibia, and both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations.
Vice President Nandi-Ndaitwah spoke highly of Namibia-China relations and expressed thanks to President Xi Jinping for sending his Special Envoy to attend the late President Hage Geingob's State Funeral in February this year. She hoped to further deepen Namibia-China friendship and promote constant progress in the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
Amb. Zhao congratulated H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on assuming office as the Vice President of Namibia and said, China and Namibia enjoy profound traditional friendship. China is ready to continue to provide assistance to Namibia's economic and social development wherever it can, deepen bilateral practical cooperation in extensive fields including agriculture and education, and join hands with Namibia in pushing forward greater development of China-Namibia relations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.