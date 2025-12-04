Major milestones across the MSGBC basin are accelerating the region’s rise as a leading African energy hub, with the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project commencing commercial operations and Senegal’s Sangomar oilfield coming online. These achievements mark a decisive shift in the basin’s capabilities, positioning the MSGBC region as a growing exporter of both gas and liquids while attracting new waves of international investment. Yet as production scales upward, the region’s long-term competitiveness will hinge not only on what is produced, but on how efficiently those resources can reach global markets.

The upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition will feature a panel session titled Integrated Infrastructure&Logistics: Beyond the Port to Global Markets. The session will focus on investment needs and opportunities in integrated infrastructure and logistics to connect the region’s expanding energy market and mineral resource production to regional and global markets. The panel will bring together senior representatives from key companies that play a significant role in the MSGBC region’s infrastructure and logistics landscape, including speakers from private equity firm Actis, industrial manufacturer Neway Valve, management firm EPCM Holdings and logistics provider Africa Global Logistics.

The panel will highlight the importance of integrated infrastructure in enabling the development of the MSGBC region’s energy and mineral resources. The discussion is expected to cover multimodal transport infrastructure, including pipelines, ports and rail, as well as the role of logistics and industrial suppliers in supporting energy and mining projects. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from companies that are actively contributing to the region’s growing energy and industrial sectors, including the GTA gas project, Mauritania’s Energy Service Zone and other key initiatives.

The MSGBC region’s energy and mineral sectors are increasingly drawing international attention, with investment focused on both export infrastructure and domestic industrialization. Integrated transport networks, including pipelines and regional rail connections, are critical to unlocking the economic potential of these resources. As such, the panel is set to provide insight into the companies, partnerships and infrastructure solutions that are shaping the MSGBC region’s ability to connect its production to global markets, while also supporting regional economic growth and industrial development.

“This panel underscores the critical role of integrated infrastructure and logistics in connecting the MSGBC region’s energy and mineral resources to regional and global markets. It will provide a platform for industry leaders to share insights on the partnerships and solutions driving economic growth and sustainable development across the basin,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.