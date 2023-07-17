Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is honoured to welcome H.E. Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), as a speaker at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/43osXcE). The conference will take place from November 21–22 in Nouakchott under the patronage of the President of Mauritania, HE Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

Before joining the GECF as the fourth Secretary General based in Doha, Qatar, Hamel held several prominent positions in the energy sector.

With a career spanning over 21 years, he played a crucial role in Algeria’s national oil and gas company, Sonatrach. Starting as a reservoir engineer in the production division, Hamel gradually climbed the ranks, eventually assuming the role of Vice President responsible for strategy and planning. His expertise led him to serve as a member of OPEC’s Board of Governors and as Chairman of its Audit Committee since 2015. Additionally, for seven years, he served as a senior counselor to Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Mines, forging a strong connection with the GECF. Recognizing his contributions, Hamel was appointed to the GECF’s Executive Board in 2016, solidifying his association with the organization.

With first gas from Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) (https://apo-opa.info/44uETe8) and Sangomar expected by the end of 2023, Hamel will share not only his expertise with gas exports but also best practices to optimize the benefits for both Mauritania and Senegal. Both countries could potentially join the organization in the coming years. Natural gas, according to the GECF, will become a critical resource for equitable and sustainable development. Their purpose is to create the energy future by campaigning for natural gas throughout the world and creating a forum for collaboration and conversation. The GECF strives to promote its member nations’ sovereign rights over their natural gas resources while also contributing to global sustainable development and energy security, and advancing contemporary technology in the natural gas business.

“We are looking forward to hearing H.E. Hamel’s advice and recommendations on developing a sustainable gas industry in the MSGBC region,” said Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director for MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023. “His participation demonstrates the significance the GECF places on First Gas in the region.”