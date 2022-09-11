Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation of the Republic of Benin Aurelien Agbenonci met with Acting Charge D'affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Benin Hamad bin Dhaen Al Kuwari.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations were reviewed.

