​On 28 August 2022, Consul for Economic Affairs of the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town visited and met with the owner of Pine Time Furniture, Abdul Rawoot, an importer of Indonesian furniture products in Cape Town, South Africa.

Indonesian furniture that he sells includes shelves, cabinets, chairs, dining tables, and tables made of teak wood. Abdul Rawoot has started selling these Indonesian products since 1996.

Every year Abdul Rawoot travels to Indonesia to make direct purchases of Indonesian furniture, which is generally done in the areas of Yogyakarta, Jepara, Solo and Cirebon.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Pine Time Furniture has not been able to make purchases to Indonesia due to travel restrictions, as well as shipping prices which are currently increasing rapidly.

Even after the pandemic, shipping prices have not decreased. Abdul Rawoot said that the cost of shipping a 40" container from Indonesia previously was USD 1,900, -, now it is USD 9,000. So that until now the purchase and import can not be done.

On the occasion of the meeting, the Economic Consul conveyed information on the Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) as well as invited Abdul Rawoot to be present in October 2022, to be able to buy Indonesian furniture again​.