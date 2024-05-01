In this month of May, we commemorate the Twentieth Anniversary of the official launch of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) that took place on 25 May 2004. Throughout the month, we will reflect on the significant strides made by the Council for the past 20 years in promoting peace, security, and stability across Africa.

The commemoration will run throughout the whole year of 2024, but the month of May, being the month in which the PSC was officially launched, will have the grand activities with the active participation of all AU Member States, AU Organs, Regional Economic Communities/Regional Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution (RECs/RMs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), think tanks, academic institutions, as well as bilateral and multilateral partners.

The celebration presents a unique opportunity for the Council to assess its accomplishments and the challenges faced over the past two decades in discharging its mandate of promoting peace, security and stability in Africa. Our goal remains steadfast: to silence the guns, realizing a conflict-free Africa, aligning with the principles outlined in the Solemn Declaration adopted by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government on 26 May 2013.

The activities for May 2024, will include an Open Session on May 15th to review the implementation of the Protocol establishing the AU PSC, and a High-Level Colloquium as the main commemorative event coinciding with African Day, on May 25th. The theme of the Colloquium will be “20 Years of the AU PSC as a Standing Decision -Making Organ Peace and Security: The Next Two Decades”. On the same day, there will also be an E-photo Gallery exhibition and the unveiling of the PSC Visual Identity.

Each week of May 2024, the PSC will focus on thematic issues which have been featuring in the activities of the PSC for the past two decades. These includes Mediation and Dialogue; Humanitarian Peace and Security; Women&Youth, Peace and Security; Child Protection; and Peace Support Operations.

While reflecting on the achievements recorded, challenges faced and lessons learned in the past twenty years, the PSC looks forward to exploring innovative ideas on how to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness in discharging its mandate in the next two decades.