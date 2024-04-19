On April 18, Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh, as part of his tour of African countries, paid a working visit to Kigali in order to officially open the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Rwanda.

The ceremony was attended by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda Clementine Mukeka, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Rwanda, representatives of the media and business circles of the country.

Maksym Subkh informed the participants of the ceremony of the opening of the Embassy about the countering Russia's ongoing armed aggression, Russia's massive missile attacks on the energy and industrial infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as the efforts of the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces of Ukraine aimed at protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.

During the visit to Rwanda the Special Representative had a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda Vincent Biruta. The parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations.

“We highly appreciate the position of Rwanda on supporting of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” emphasized the Ukrainian diplomat.

Special Representative also handed over to Vincent Biruta a personal message from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, and an invitation to the Rwandan side to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

In his turn, the Rwandan Minister Vincent Biruta praising the heroism of the Ukrainian people, who, according to him, are courageously resisting Russian aggression. Minister informed that the Rwandan side is considering the possibility of participating in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Vincent Biruta also emphasized that the opening of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission is an important milestone in the development of relations between Ukraine and Rwanda, which will give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Maksym Subkh informed Vincent Biruta about the current state of implementation of the initiative of the President of Ukraine to ensure food security of the African continent, stressing that Ukraine is and will remain a reliable guarantor of food security.

During the visit to Rwanda, Special Representative also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial dedicated to the victims of the Genocide against Tutsi. He laid a wreath on the grave of the victims of Genocide, and left a note in the guest book. In a conversation with the Memorial's management, he discussed the possibility of cooperation with the Ukrainian National Museum of the Holodomor-genocide.

During the visit, Maksym Subkh gave interviews to a number of leading Rwandan media.