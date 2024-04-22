On April 22, Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh received copies of credentials from the Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to Ukraine at the residence in Ankara Francisсa Ashietey-Odunton.

The Special representative of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Republic of Ghana for consistently supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within the framework of international organizations in the face of Russian aggression.

The parties highly appreciated the level of political dialogue between the two states, which was facilitated by the recent opening of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the capital of Ghana, Accra, and the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba to this country in October 2022.

Separately, the constant dialogue between the heads of state of Ukraine and Ghana was noted, as well as the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January of this year.

The Special representative of Ukraine emphasized the importance of involving the Ghanaian side in the implementation of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed hope for the participation of the high representative of Ghana in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland.

Maksym Subkh informed the Ambassador of Ghana to Ukraine about the creation of the inter-parliamentary relations group with the Republic of Ghana in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and expressed his hope for the creation of an inter-parliamentary relations group with Ukraine in the highest legislative body of Ghana.

The parties discussed the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in spheres of mutual interest.