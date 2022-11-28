Liquid Intelligent Technologies (https://www.Liquid.Tech/), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, officially announces the launch of its operations in Nigeria. As a one-stop shop technology company offering high-speed connectivity, cloud and cyber security services with unmatched resilience and scalability, Liquid Intelligent Technologies entry into Nigeria will give new impetus to the country and region’s digital transformation journey.

“We were the first African company to lay over 100,000 km of fibre network across the African continent, and we plan to extend our reach into Nigeria. Expanding our operations here reiterates our interest in working with the government to achieve the objectives of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2021 – 2025) and to transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy, a vision enshrined in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020 – 2030). Through our expertise, we will work towards ensuring that businesses and individuals can add to the growing digital economy setting Nigeria on its path to transform into a tech powerhouse in Africa,” says Hardy Pemhiwa, Group President&CEO of Cassava Technologies.

The acceleration of digital transformation and the rising demand for cloud services has made Nigeria ripe for investment for Liquid Intelligent Technologies. Its world-class infrastructure and scalable digital services help Nigerian businesses create jobs and opportunities, thereby reducing poverty. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is committed to playing its part as a critical driver in the country’s economic and societal growth.

According to Wole Abu, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Nigeria, “Access to new and innovative technologies and high-speed connectivity has changed how organisations work across the continent. West Africa boasts the largest connectivity on the continent, connecting Nigeria locally and internationally. Liquid’s Intelligent Technology brings de-facto means of backhauling traffic within middle-mile networks, allowing the effective deployment of broadband networks in Nigeria and the rest of the region”.

Through partnerships with international tech giants like Microsoft, Meta, AWS, and Oracle, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, cloud and cyber security offerings, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to Nigeria. In addition, the company’s pan-African footprint uniquely positions it to utilise its infrastructure to accelerate the availability of new intelligent technologies, including the high computing power of the cloud, artificial intelligence and cyber security services to customers.

“In the last two years, we have seen Nigeria benefit exponentially as businesses transformed digitally. The need now is to elevate local businesses with increased access to digital solutions that will level the playing field compared to their European and US counterparts. In addition, the expertise we have garnered in the last two decades of partnering with businesses in other African countries will play a crucial role as we provide companies with the necessary tools to enable further growth,” says Abu.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a company built by Africans for Africans and looks forward to partnering with the public and private sectors to offer digital services to the widest possible client base on the continent. The organisation will replicate the success that it has realised for its customers in other countries by bringing its world-class services to the doorsteps of Nigerian businesses and individuals.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive fibre broadband network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. https://www.Liquid.Tech/