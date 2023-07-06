Our country was founded on peace, diplomacy and selflessness but the never-ending political divisions and security instability that we have recently been through have impacted negatively and have polarised this nation.

This, the Prime Minister, Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane said when opening the consensus building workshop for the representative of the Senate and Leaders of the political parties at the event held in Maseru on Wednesday.

Mr. Matekane said the never-ending political divisions and security instability have negatively affected the economic development of the country and tainted Lesotho’s image internationally due to the gloomy cloud of division as a result of divergent political views

He said this is the time for the country to turn a new page, rebuild it and turn it into a Lesotho that will be the envy of all and the Lesotho that future generations will be proud to be part of.

Moreover, he said this two-day event allows them to deliberate, discuss and agree on the way forward regarding the passage of the Omnibus Bill.

The Prime Minister said they must focus from now on and should push for the attainment of the passage of the 10th Amendment to the Constitution (Omnibus Bill).

Also speaking, the Deputy Prime Minster, Justice Nthomeng Majara said when His Majesty opened the 11th Parliament, he instructed them that they need to fast-track the implementation of the national reforms hence the consensus building workshop because they are still trying to obey the His Majesty’s order.

Justice Majara said the Prime Minister during his inauguration made a promise that his government is fully committed to seeing that the reforms are completed, adding that indeed they are committed to the implantation of the reforms.

She, therefore, appealed to all members of the two houses that they should enter the discussion in selfless diplomacy because it is their responsibility to oversee the completion of the implementation of the reforms.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Amanda Khozi Mukwashi thanked the Prime Minister for his government commitment and in his speech, he ensured the development partners his commitment to complete the reform process because he want to lead a country that is economically developed with stability and peace.

Ms. Khozi Mukwashi said the national reforms, national reforms process and the Omnibus Bill provides an opportunity for stability and peace for Lesotho, saying the proposed Omnibus Bill seeks to introduce important elements and amendments to the constitution to enhance the democratic process and governance.

In conclusion, she said the UN will continue to support Lesotho in the national reform process, noting that they are committed to providing technical assistance, sharing international practices and facilitating dialogues among all relevant stakeholders.

The European Union acting Charge’ dáffaires, Mr. David Healy said the EU is happy to see that there is progress made regarding the national reforms.

Mr. Healy said Lesotho experienced many security challenges, saying they hope that all stakeholders will find a long-term solution and not continue to look at the short-term interests.

Moreover, he said they hope that the leaders of Lesotho seize this opportunity presented to them for real change for Lesotho.

The Senate President Mrs. ‘Mamonaheng Mokitimi said this was not the first time they meet to discuss the attainment of the passage of the 10th Amendment to the Constitution between the two houses.

Mrs. Mokitimi said the two houses should use this opportunity presented to them to discuss the affairs of this country for the benefit of the country, appealing to all stakeholders to discuss the attainment of the passage of the 10th Amendment to the Constitution (Omnibus Bill) with diplomacy.

She thanked all the developement partners for their technical and financial support to Lesotho.

The objective of the consensus building workshop for the representative of the Senate and Leaders of the political parties was to discuss the passage of the 10th Amendment to the Constitution (Omnibus Bill).