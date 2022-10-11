The Revolution For Prosperity (RFP), Alliance of Democrats (AD) and Movement for Economic Change (MEC) have formed a coalition government following the announcement of the 2022 National Assembly Elections results.

This was announced by the Leader of the RFP Mr. Sam Ntsokoane Matekane at the press conference held on Tuesday in Maseru.

According to Mr. Matekane, the coalition government has been formed with AD and MEC because the trio has similar agendas in their manifestoes which is to deliver services for a better Lesotho.

He said RFP has 56 seats while AD has 5 seats and MEC 4, therefore the new government has 65 seats in the National Assembly.

In order to achieve their mandate thus delivery of services for a better Lesotho, their manifestoes will be put together to ensure that they complete the reforms, improve agriculture, generate electricity, build roads and speed up the supply of water and electricity in the country.

Mr. Matekane pledged that as soon as they resume work, they will fulfil commitments and promises they made to the public, adding that within 100 days, they will deal with the downsizing of government ministries, passing the reform bills in Parliament and fighting crime and corruption.

He added that within 100 days, his government will ensure that all ministers will declare their assets and ensure that the country’s economy grows.

In conclusion, he thanked all who took part in the success of the 2022 National Assembly Elections.

When answering the question relating to corruption, Mr. Selibe Mochoboroane, the Leader of MEC said those who are responsible for the misuse of government funds will face the courts of law to account for.

The Deputy Leader of AD, Prof. Ntoi Rapapa said the critical issues that their government needs to deal with in 100 days is to ensure that all pending bills regarding the reforms will be passed by Parliament as well as to reduce the number of ministries.

This is the 5th Coalition government since 2012 when the first coalition government was formed in the country.

The formation of the coalition government follows the announcement of the 2022 General Elections where RFP won 56 constituencies, AD two and was allocated 3 seats for Proportional Representation (PR) while MEC had I constituency and 3 PR seats.