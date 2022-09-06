The Prime Minister’s Office through the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) donated 30 boats to the Ministry of Transport at the event held at the ministry’s headquarters on Monday.

These boats are to be used in the districts of Qacha’s-Neck, Quthing, Thaba-Tseka and Mohale’s-Hoek where river crossing is a big challenge.

When Handing over the boats, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Likopo Mahase said DMA purchased 30 boats that cost M2.7 million, saying these boats will have operators hired by the government and boarding them will be free.

Mr. Mahase noted that three districts of Thaba-Tseka, Qacha’s-Neck and Mohale’s-Hoek will be the highest beneficiary while Quthing will only benefit with four villages of Ha-Beka, Pokane, Ha-Robi and Ha- Potomane.

He added that these boats are of high quality, noting that they will barely cause accidents hence attested to their safety.

Receiving the boats, the Minister of Transport, Mr. Tšoeu Mokeretla thanked the DMA together with the office of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Mokeretla said the public complaints forced them to seek help from the office of the DMA and likely their plea was heard.

He added that they were aware that the rainy season makes it difficult for people in these districts to run their daily activities.

He expressed hope that with these boats, his ministry will contribute toward safe river crossing for people and more lives will be saved.

The boats carry five people plus a driver.