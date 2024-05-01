President William Ruto has asked the Ministry of Labour to hold a meeting with the relevant labour relations committee so as to raise the minimum wage by at least 6 per cent.

This, he said, is part of the government’s initiative to uplift the welfare of workers.

President Ruto also instructed the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to operationalise multiple wage councils provided for in the Labour Relations Act 2007, aiming to ensure industrial peace and the effective management of disputes.

These include wage councils for seafarers and protective, general and agricultural workers.

“They will negotiate minimum wages in different sectors, enhancing conciliation, mediation and industrial peace,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during the 59th International Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens National Stadium, Nairobi County.

The President said the government is doing all in its power to grow the economy and ensure the well-being of all citizens.

He explained that significant progress has been made in managing inflation, stabilising the currency and addressing debt.

“Our economic policies have also lowered the prices of basic goods, easing pressure on workers,” he said.

The President said the government has a deliberate plan on how to create jobs, citing the affordable housing programme, digital hubs and migration of labour.

He urged doctors to end their strike and engage in negotiations with the government in good faith.

The President said while doctors have the right to resort to industrial action, it should be done responsibly and with consideration for the well-being of the public.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, among others.