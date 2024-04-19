The 23rd Annual Scientific Conference, organized by the Kenya Pediatric Association (KPA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health's Directorate of Family Health, convened at the Pride Inn Paradise Hotel in Shanzu, Mombasa, from April 16th to 19th, 2024.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs, H.E Dr. Hon Musalia Mudavadi, who reiterated the government's dedication to providing high-quality maternal, newborn, and child health services.

Hon. Mudavadi stressed the significance of investing in children, particularly during their first 100 days, as pivotal to human capital development and indicative of the nation's future prosperity.

He pledged to advocate for maternal and child health initiatives, emphasizing their importance in national development agendas.

Leading the Ministry of Health delegation was Dr. Issak Bashir, representing the Cabinet Secretary of Health.

The delegation comprised officers from various divisions, including Newborn and Child Health, Adolescent Health, Immunization, NASCOP, Health Informatics, Nutrition, and Quality Assurance.

Themed “From Data to Practice: Harnessing Technology to Optimize Healthcare from the Neonate to the Adolescent,” the conference served as a platform for pediatricians, childhood equipment manufacturers, and stakeholders in pediatric healthcare to converge.