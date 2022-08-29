A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in fields of energy, including the export of technical and engineering services to this African country, fueling gasoline cars using the capabilities of Iranian companies, using the capabilities of the Nigerian side in the field of LNG (liquefied natural gas) production technology and developing oil and gas fields of Nigeria were signed by Iranian companies, Owji said referring to his meeting with Minister of State for Petroleum Resources of Nigeria Timipre Sylva.

Considering the high capacities of Nigeria in the field of crude oil export and LNG production factories and the export of the energy carrier, we can hope for long-term cooperation between the two countries in this field.

Meanwhile, Sylva said a favorable memorandum was signed in the field of LNG, transfer of technology and engineering services from Iran to Nigeria, developing oil and gas fields and CNG industry and car gas burning between the two countries to witness the developing cooperation between the two countries.