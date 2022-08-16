The Mauritian minister of labor and trade who is visiting Tehran at the head of a political and economic delegation on Monday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

In the meeting attended by the Mauritian deputy foreign minister, Amirabdollahian greeted the country's delegation. He also welcomed expansion of ties between the two sides in areas of mutual interest including trade, economy, agriculture, tourism and other fields.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined the need to implement agreements between Iran and Mauritius.

He said Iran is ready for the formation of a joint economic commission with Mauritius.

The Mauritian minister of labor and trade thanked the Iranian side for his hospitality and extended warm greetings from the Mauritian prime minister as well as foreign minister to Iran's president and top diplomat.

He said Mauritius has decided to expand ties with Iran, adding that his visit to Tehran at the head of a 60-member delegation shows the country's interest in expanding ties and cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

The Mauritian minister of labor and trade also expressed the country's willingness to expand tourism, trade and agricultural ties with Iran. He added Mauritius island’s agreement to form a joint trade commission with Iran is a sign that the country has the political will to develop relations with the Islamic Republic.