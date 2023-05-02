Green Energy Africa Summit (GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com) has today announced its Advisory Committee for the summit, to be held in the heart of South Africa’s Cape Town on 10-11 October.

Held under the theme, “Unlocking Africa’s Just Energy Potential”, the Green Energy Africa Summit (GEA) will provide unrivalled opportunities throughout its two-day programme for stakeholders across the energy value chain to collaborate, offer solutions and build partnerships to help unlock Africa's true socioeconomic potential.

Some of the incredible people shaping Africa’s energy agenda on the GEA advisory committee include:

Vuyelwa Mahanyele, Regional Director, GE Power

Thabo Molekoa, Chairman / MD, Siemens Energy, Southern Africa

Mike Peo, Head: Infrastructure, Energy&Telecoms, Nedbank

Liz Williamson, Head of Energy Corporate Finance, RMB

“All of us are excited to welcome these incredible committee members to Green Energy Africa Summit 2023,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week&Green Energy Africa Summit.

“This cross-disciplinary committee will undoubtedly give impetus to shape and develop a programme to further achieve goals and ambitions of governments, investors and businesses alike across the continent,” Sinclair said.

The aim of this esteemed assembly is to promote policy changes and unify Africa's natural resources, in order to facilitate a just energy transition that would uphold Africa's competitiveness and also appeal to international finance. Meet the full committee here: https://apo-opa.info/3NMDXN1.

The committee members include pioneers and leaders from private and public sectors, who will represent the voice of the African renewables market and work to advance partnerships and investments in Africa. They are a global representation of senior decision-makers from the public and private sectors and span across the finance, investment, infrastructure and energy solution providers to ensure this year's programme reflects the needs of Africa and is supported by the global energy value chain.

Participating organizations include Oando, Greenco, ANZA Capital, EPRA, Freeport Saldanha, RMB, Nedbank, ABSA, GE Power and more.

Organised by Hyve Group Plc., the Green Energy Africa Summit is where the world connects with the African Energy sector. Register your interest here (https://apo-opa.info/41qagoL) to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the Green Energy Africa and Africa Oil Week 2023 alongside senior delegates and ministers and leaders of government. We look forward to welcoming you this October.

About Green Energy Africa:

The Green Energy Africa Summit is a high-level gathering advocating for policy reforms and the harmonisation of Africa's natural resources, to help pave the way for a just energy transition to ensure Africa remains competitive and attractive to global finance. Green Energy Africa Summit takes place in the heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 10-11 October 2023.

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 29th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in the heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 9-13 October 2023.