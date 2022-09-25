One of Nigeria’s finest sports journalists, Mitchell Obi, is being celebrated abroad for his many years of quality devotion in the development of sports in Africa.

Reverred as the Master, for his all-round appreciation and mastery of every department of the sports sector, Obi, president of the AIPS Africa and Vice President AIPS (International Sports Press Association), is being recognised with an honorary doctorate degree by the St. Louis African University, a privately-owned institution, in Republic of Benin.

The award comes as part of the University’s 2022 programme to honour distinguished Africans, who have excelled in various fields and with the aim to encourage more excellence and to acknowledge the outstanding contributions in academic, business, political, social, religious and humanitarian in the advancement of humanity and African development.

In a letter dated July 22, 2022 and signed by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Aka John, the university said Obi, former Sports Editor of The Guardian newspaper, Editor (Acting) The Guardian On Sunday, and former Special Adviser to the Nigeria Minister Of Sports and later Transport, was distinctively recommended to it as “one of such distinguished personalities”.

He will be conferred with the Doctor of Science (D.Sc Hons) in Sports Media Management, Administration and Marketing.

The conferment is scheduled to hold at the university campus on Saturday, September 24, 2022, by noon.