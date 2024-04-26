International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)


The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) confirms the killing of Hossam El-Din Awad Mohamed Khalifa, a volunteer from the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, in Tuti Island, Khartoum State, on 10 April while on duty. Reports indicate that Hossam was fatally shot while he and other volunteers were providing first aid services during the Eid prayer. Eight others were injured in the incident.

The IFRC strongly condemns this violence and asserts that healthcare workers must be respected and protected under all circumstances. We extend our deepest condolences to Hossam’s family and colleagues.

Since the beginning of the year, nineteen IFRC network members have died while performing their vital humanitarian duties. This violence must end. They are #NotATarget. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).