The Indonesian Embassy and the Malaysian Embassy in Windhoek collaborated to hold an ASEAN public lecture at the Indonesian Ambassador's residence in Windhoek, Namibia (23/8). The event was attended by 50 participants, including lecturers and students from the University of Namibia, Namibia University of Science and Technology, International University of Management, and Limkokwing University. Indonesian Ambassador in Windhoek, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo, officially opened the Public Lecture Activity about ASEAN.

"This Public Lecture was held to commemorate the ASEAN Day, and at the same time promoting and raising awareness of Indonesia's Chairmanship in ASEAN 2023," said Ambassador Wisnu in his remarks opening the event.

The speakers at the public lecture about ASEAN were Dato Dr. Mohamad Rameez Yahya (Chargé d'affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Windhoek) and Ari Hadiman, First Secretary/Head of Information, Social, and Cultural sections of the Indonesian Embassy in Windhoek. Dr. Sulthon Sjahril, Counselor/Head of Economic Section at the Indonesian Embassy in Windhoek acted as moderator.

The participants listened intently to Dato Dr. Rameez's presentation about ASEAN's History and Development, as well as an explanation about Indonesia's Chairmanship in ASEAN 2023 by Ari Hadiman. Positive energy flowed in an active Q&A session which resulted in in-depth discussion.

Indonesian Ambassador in Windhoek, Y.M. Wisnu Edi Pratignyo, enlivened the atmosphere by posing interesting questions to the participants. Exclusive batik tumblers were the special prizes to the participants who answered correctly.

The event was closed with lunch by serving Indonesian cuisines, such as Beef Rendang, Soy Sauce Seasoned Chicken, Gado-gado, Cendol ice, and Rolled Bolu. Besides that, the Malaysian Embassy also added lunch menus with Fried Bihun and Malaysian snacks, which added variation and diversity in cuisines for participants' experiences.

The students and lecturers appreciated the Public Lecture because it increased their insight and understanding of ASEAN cooperation and opportunities that can be further exploited to establish relations between ASEAN and African countries, as well as between ASEAN and regional organizations in the African Region. Currently in Namibia, there are only two ASEAN member countries that have opened Diplomatic Representative Offices, namely Indonesia and Malaysia.