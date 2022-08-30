In preparation for the 2022 general elections in October, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) launched the National Joint Operation Center (NATJOC) on Monday at an event held in Maseru.

The NATJOC is a committee mandated to provide security and oversee that the country holds free and fair elections. This committee will continue its work for a month after the elections.

Speaking about the NATJOC, the IEC Commissioner, Mr. Tšoue Petlane said the country has one month and one week before general elections, saying the launching of NATJOC is a big step in preparation for the general elections.

Mr. Petlane said NATJOC will work on issues of elections from the beginning of the election process and even after the election period, further noting that the NATJOC team is important because elections need to happen in a safe environment.

He mentioned that the security forces are responsible for facilitating the safety of the general elections since the day of elections was officially announced.

He said despite the increase of political parties registered for elections, IEC is ready to hold the national elections, noting that the number of political parties to contest in the upcoming general elections this year has increased from 27 to 65.

On the same note, the IEC Commissioner, Dr Karabo Mokobocho-Mohlakoana thanked the NATJOC committee for their contribution during the elections thus helping the IEC to reach its mandate of providing free and fair elections

Moreover, she said they should always remember that they are in control of ensuring that the elections process runs smoothly with all security protocols in place observed.

She said she is thankful for the security that security forces within the NATJOC committee will provide during the elections, saying this will create space for the country to have safe elections.

Dr Mokobocho-Mohlakoana however said though all elections have challenges which this year include the reallocation of constituencies with the help of the NATJOC committee, there is no doubt that the country will have free and fair elections.

In conclusion, she officially announced NATJOC launched.

Speaking about the advance voting, IEC Director Legal, Mr. Lehlohonolo Suping announced that the voting day of advance voting will be on 30 September, adding that advance voters can start applying for advance voting from 12-16 September and should submit their application in their constituencies.

He said according to IEC Act, people who can apply for advance voting are public servants who work in all Lesotho embassies, saying these include their family members as well as government officials who will have to travel outside the country on the election day due to government duties.

Mr. Suping added that advance voters include party agents, officials conducting IEC work, Security forces who will be on duty during the elections, election observers, private security officials, medical assistants working on IEC stations, and journalists that will be on duty.

He, therefore, urged people falling under the mentioned categories to apply for advance voting, saying they need to provide evidence from their employers confirming that they will be on duty on the day of elections.

On behalf of the NATJOC committee, the Deputy Commissioner LMPS, Mr. Moqibi Likhama said as security forces they accept this mission as it is their duty to ensure that Basotho are protected all the time, saying this is part of their work.

Deputy Commissioner LMPS said NATJOC will be based in Maseru but will provide 24-hour security to all ten districts, saying their job to provide security began on the day that election day was announced.

NATJOC committee is comprised of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS), National Security Service (NSS) as well as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Relations and of Home Affairs.