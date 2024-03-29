The President of the Republic, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Friday, March 22, 2024, said he did not come to the presidency for the colorful trappings, the prestige, or the mere title. He stressed that he is here with the commitment and conviction to build a good country that will serve the Liberian people.

He made the bold declaration during the commissioning ceremony of newly appointed and confirmed officials representing various ministries and agencies of the government. He emphasized that donors and partners should respect Liberians and understand that handouts are not their destiny.

President Boakai is confident that the government, which is two months old, is working according to plans and that the country will move forward. For him, the essence of leadership is to scout people who have an unshakable commitment to their country, who believe in their country, and want to see it move forward. He believes that the officials he has commissioned will be worthy and competent enough to help him realize his vision for a better Liberia.

He however made it clear that he won't hesitate to change officials who are not trustworthy or aligned with his agenda of prosperity. President Boakai reminded the newly commissioned government officials of their obligations to the people of Liberia, who elected the government based on the commitment to provide livelihood opportunities for them and to ensure that their children go to good schools, that they have access to good drinking water, good roads, a growing agriculture sector, a functioning economy, and a strong country.

The President expressed pride in the progress his government has made in just two months in office. He referred to series of meetings the government has held with stakeholders and partners including the energy sector engagement in the interest of providing affordable electricity to the country.

President Boakai reaffirmed his determination to ensure that the right things are done for the country.

The officials of government commissioned by President Boakai were the Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr. Francis Sakila Nyumalin, Sr., Minister of Information Cultural Affairs&Tourism, Mr. Jerolinmek Piah, Minister of Mines and Energy, Mr. Wilmot Paye, Minister of Transport, Mr. Sirleaf Ralph Tyler, Minister of Post&Telecommunication, Mr. Sekou M. Kromah, Minister of Labor, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Minister of State Without Portfolio, Mrs. Mamaka Bility, and Minister of State Without Portfolio, Special Services, Mr. Samuel Stevquoah.

Others commissioned were Director General of the General Services Agency, Mr. Galakpai W. Kortimai, Director General of the Civil Service Agency, Mr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., Director General of the Cabinet, Mr. Nathaniel Kwabo, Brigadier General. Davidson F. Forleh, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Director of the Executive Protection Service, Mr. Sam Gaye, Commissioner General of Liberia Immigration Service, Mr. Stephen J.H. Zargo, Director of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Mr. Abraham Kromah, Monrovia City Mayor, Mr. John-Charuk S. Siafa, and Paynesville City Mayor, Mr. Robert Bestman. Commissioner General of Liberia Revenue Authority, Mr. Dorbor Jallah, Commissioner of Liberia Maritime Authority, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Director General of Liberia Broadcasting System, Mr. Eugene L. Fahngon, Director of Liberia Fire Service, Mr. Warsuwah G. Barvoal, Director of LISGIS, Mr. Richard F. Ngafuan, Director of Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Julius D. Dennis, Jr., Managing Director of Liberia Water&Sewer Corporation, Mr. Mohammed Ali, Director of Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Ms. Marilyn T. Logan, Executive Director of National Disaster Management Agency, Mr. Ansu V.S. Dulleh, Chairman of the National Investment Commission, Mr. Jeff Blibo, were commissioned. Deputy Minister for Administration of the Ministry of State Atty. Cornelia Kruah Togba and the Deputy Minister for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Al-Bakri Nyei were the only deputy ministers commissioned.