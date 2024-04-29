The visit of Minister Ahmed Samir, Ambassador Yvonne Baumann and Ms. Monica Rubiolo, representative of the Swiss State Secretariat of Economic Affairs (SECO) to the Suez Canal Economic Zone marks a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts of the United Nations’ Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Switzerland and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) in Egypt to highlight the role of Eco-industrial parks (EIPs) in promoting sustainability and resource efficiency. Taking place today 29 April 2024, this visit underscores the tangible outcomes of the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme (GEIPP) in Egypt, emphasising the commitment to fostering inclusive and environmentally responsible economic growth within the country.

Accompanied by esteemed dignitaries, including a delegation from the Ministry of International Cooperation, the United Nation’s Resident Coordinator, Ms. Elena Panova, the UNIDO Regional Office Hub Representative Mr. Patrick Jean Gilabert, the Division Chief of Circular Economy and Chemicals Management, UNIDO Headquarters, Mr. Smail Alhilali, the Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Mr. Walid Gmaleldeen and the Chairman of Orascom Industrial Park Mr. Amr Elbatrik, Ambassador Baumann and Ms. Rubiolo's visit emphasizes the transformative potential of Eco-industrial parks across economic, environmental, and social domains.

With the participation of key stakeholders from the government and private sector, the visit aims to showcase successful initiatives implemented under the GEIPP Egypt project and foster stakeholders’ engagement towards replicating the EIP approach across the country.

“Supporting partner countries to increase competitiveness and productive capacity of their industry is a major pillar of the Swiss economic cooperation”, said Ms. Monica Rubiolo. “We are proud to support the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme, which in principle is implemented in seven countries, including Egypt.”

"The visit of Ambassador Baumann and Ms. Monica Rubiolo to the Suez Canal Economic Zone represents a significant opportunity to highlight the positive impact of our collaborative efforts," remarked Patrick Jean Gilabert, Regional Office Hub Representative at UNIDO. "Through showcasing successful initiatives and engaging with local stakeholders, we aim to reinforce our commitment to sustainable industrial development in Egypt."

Key highlights of the visit include keynote addresses, presentations by the GEIPP Egypt project team, the Suez Canal Economic Zone and Orascom Industrial Park and site visits to observe firsthand the positive outcomes of the measures implemented under the project.

Funded by SECO and implemented by UNIDO in cooperation with MoTI, GEIPP Egypt aims to demonstrate the viability and benefits of Eco-Industrial Parks (EIPs) in scaling up resource productivity and enhancing economic, environmental, and social performances of businesses. With a total budget of approximately EUR 1.6 M and a duration of three years (2022-2024), the project was poised to catalyse sustainable growth across Egypt's industrial landscape. It is carried out at 3 industrial parks, Orascom Industrial Park, Robbiki Leather Cluster and Polaris Parks. Other main stakeholders include SCZONE, Industrial Authority (IDA), General Authority for Investments and Free Zones (GAFI).