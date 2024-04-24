Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday (24 April, 2024) visited the Vatican, where he was warmly received by Pope Francis as part of his working visit to the Republic of Italy and the Vatican State.

This landmark meeting underscores Ghana’s commitment to strengthening ties with the global community and fostering diplomatic relations on an international scale.

The historic encounter took place in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, where Dr. Bawumia had the distinct honour of meeting with Pope Francis. Accompanied by the Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia and other government officials, Dr. Bawumia's visit to the Vatican symbolised Ghana's dedication to engaging with global leaders on matters of mutual importance.

During their meeting, discussions between Dr. Bawumia and Pope Francis centered on strengthening diplomatic relations between Ghana and the Vatican.

The discussions were cordial, cementing the positive relations between the Holy See and Ghana.

Key areas of focus during the meeting included the political and socio-economic landscape of Ghana, with particular attention given to collaboration in fields such as education and healthcare. These discussions underscored Ghana's commitment to advancing its socio-economic development and fostering partnerships with international stakeholders to achieve common goals.

In addition to meeting with Pope Francis, Dr. Bawumia also engaged in talks with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations. Their discussions further cemented the strong ties between Ghana and the Vatican and explored avenues for cooperation on various issues of mutual interest.

One notable aspect of the discussions was the exchange of views on current international issues, particularly focusing on security challenges facing West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

Vice president Bawumia is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday, 25 April 2024.