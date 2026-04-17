Acting Principal Secretary, Ambassador Beryl Samson, met H.E. Ambassador Wolfgang Hermann Dodd on his official visit to Seychelles, as Special Envoy to Campaign for a Non–Permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, for the term 2027 – 2028, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on 15 April 2026. He was accompanied by Germany’s Ambassador to Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Sebastien Groth.

Discussions had centered mainly on our long-standing bilateral ties, climate-security nexus, SIDs issues, maritime security, drug trafficking cooperation, capacity building and the prospect of direct flights between the two countries.

Ambassador Dold outlined Germany’s priorities for its 2027–2028 mandate as the potential UN Security Council candidate, which include upholding a rules-based multilateral order, reforming United Nations architecture, amplifying the concerns of Small Island Developing States, fostering peaceful dispute, amongst others.

Ambassador Samson congratulated Ambassador on his nomination, commended Germany for its principled engagement in multilateral affairs to hold the UN charter and contribution towards constructive dialogue, conveyed best wishes to Germany for its bid and expressed much success in its campaign for a Non–Permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council