Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the Francophone British Business Council (FBBC) for the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3Okh0Pw). Taking place in Nouakchott from November 21-22, the conference builds on the success of previous high-level editions held over the course of 2021 and 2022.

The FBBC is an organization that facilitates and promotes commerce between Francophone nations and the United Kingdom. FBBC has developed strong relationships with governments, embassies, trade bodies and commercial organizations across Francophone Africa in countries such as Senegal, Niger, Togo, Guinea-Conakry and Ivory Coast, and works on behalf of their members to promote their experience and capabilities in order to support business development.

The FBBC-ECP partnership builds on the efforts by the FBBC to advance trade and commerce. Already, a number of UK companies are actively engaged in the MSGBC region. British-based multinational energy company bp, for example, is spearheading the development of the region’s biggest offshore gas project, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development. The energy major is also developing the BirAllah gas project and is looking at developing green hydrogen.

While these efforts are set to unlock a new era of energy security and economic growth for the region, most of the MSGBC resources remain largely untapped, presenting lucrative opportunities for UK companies. Additionally, many local African businesses desire to build economic links with the United Kingdom, but many are unsure how to reach out to potential partners in an efficient and successful manner. As such, the partnership aims to solidify connections between UK and francophone African players, promoting trade and partnerships that will advance the development of energy in West Africa.

"This new partnership between FBBC and ECP will undoubtedly strengthen the relationship between the UK and the MSGBC region, but it will also foster new business opportunities at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference and exhibition," stated Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at ECP. “Many energy initiatives, particularly green hydrogen, will require investment and capacity development, and FBBC can assist and advise local participants."

To find out more information regarding attendance and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://apo-opa.info/3YUMr6o.