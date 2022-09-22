Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, met today at the United Nations Headquarters in New York with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Togo, H.E. Mr. Robert Dussey, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to advance it at all levels to serve mutual interest, in addition to a number of issues of common concern on the regional and international arenas.
They also signed a joint statement to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.