Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the UAE has allocated USD 15 million in aid to the victims of the floods and the effects of the heavy rainfall that swept through Kenya, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent people, displacement of thousands of civilians, and destruction of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, houses, medical facilities, and agricultural lands, particularly in northern areas of the capital Nairobi.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed the UAE’s keenness, under the directives of the UAE President, to respond to the humanitarian needs on both regional and international levels in an urgent manner, to safeguard lives and mobilize aid efforts to assist the most vulnerable. Furthermore, H.H. emphasized the need to assist those afflicted by disaster regardless of their location, particularly in view of the severe climate and environmental changes witnessed across the globe, and their repercussions including natural disasters that necessitate mobilizing all humanitarian international efforts to support countries and societies in need.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said: “The UAE is extending this support, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, as part of the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, reflecting the UAE’s solidarity with Kenya in mitigating the severe consequences of recent floods. It also aims to meet the essential needs of the people of Kenya, stemming from the UAE’s humanitarian and developmental role in providing urgent relief to nations in times of crises and natural disasters.”

His Excellency also expressed his sincere condolences and solidarity with the government and people of the Republic of Kenya, and to the families of the victims of the floods, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.