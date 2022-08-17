​On August 17, 2022, the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town held a flag ceremony to commemorate the 77th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. The activity is carried out in accordance with health protocol procedures and in compliance with local government policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flag ceremony was solemnly held indoors at premises of the Consulate General in Cape Town. The ceremony was followed by the whole home staff; local officials; Dharma Wanita Association of the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town and the Indonesian people and their partners are local residents.

After the flag ceremony, a certificate of appreciation was given to a local employee who became the best employee of the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town in 2022.

The annual awarding of the best staff is a new culture created to establish a healthy and competitive work climate at the Consulate General in Cape Town as well as in the context of declaring the Consulate General in Cape Town to become a work unit for the Corruption-Free Region and the Clean and Serving Bureaucracy Region.

In commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town has also organized various national competitions and games involving the Indonesian people and Indonesian crew members in the working area of ​​the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town.

Overall the flag ceremony activities as well as national competitions and games went well, solemnly and smoothly.