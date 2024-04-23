​The Indonesian Embassy on Monday (22/4) again facilitated the return of Indonesian citizens from Sudan to Indonesia a.n. Ahmad Nadir (28 years old) from Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara.

Ahmad Nadir is an Indonesian citizen who has been studying Islamic knowledge in the capital city of Khartoum since 2021. When armed conflict broke out in Sudan in April 2023, he decided to move to a safer area and stay temporarily in the Gezira area.

However, with the ongoing spread of armed conflict and increasing risks to security, Br. Nadir finally decided to ask the Indonesian Embassy for evacuation assistance. Furthermore, the Indonesian Embassy assisted in facilitating and managing the process of returning the person concerned to Indonesia.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko expressed his gratitude when seeing off Nadir's return from the Indonesian Embassy's Temporary Stopover Place (TSS) in Port Sudan, while praying for progress and success in his future studies.

Ahmad Nadir expressed his gratitude for the attention of the Indonesian Government and the assistance provided by the Indonesian Embassy in seeking his return to Indonesia.