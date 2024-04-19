EU foreign ministers will convene in Luxembourg on 22 April. Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen will represent Finland at the meeting.

The EU foreign and defence ministers will debate Russian aggression against Ukraine in their joint session. The ministers will focus on the EU’s military support for Ukraine, the security commitments and the development of the defence industry.

“Supporting Ukraine is extremely important to us. Finland has provided security commitments for Ukraine, and we will continue our active support accordingly. Finland’s bilateral military support has already reached EUR two billion,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Valtonen.

With regard to the situation in the Middle East, the foreign ministers will discuss the increasingly tense regional situation, the role of the EU, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, access to humanitarian aid and the revival of the political peace process.

“The dangerously heightened tensions in the Middle East need to be de-escalated. The situation is a cause for grave concern. We hope that both parties will refrain from any action that may heighten tensions further. As far as Gaza is concerned, we support a swift humanitarian ceasefire, full access to aid and immediate release of hostages,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Valtonen.

The discussion on Sudan will focus on the humanitarian situation, which has deteriorated during Sudan’s year-long conflict, the serious threat posed by the conflict to regional stability and the EU’s measures to support ceasefire and mediation efforts.

Minister Valtonen will also attend a high-level security and cooperation forum, to be held in connection with the Council meeting, with the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).