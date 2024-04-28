The Ethiopian Delegation led by Deputy Commissioner of Ethiopian Investment Commission Mr. Dagato Kumbe took part at the Netherlands-Africa Business Council (NABC) event, ’AFRICA 20 Works! 24’. The event was held under the theme “Africa’s Green Industrialisation – Made in Africa” at Royal Tropical Institute (KIT) in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 23-24/2024.

At the Ethiopian session, organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Brussels in collaboration with Mr. Mattijs Rendens of (NABC), Deputy Commissioner Dagato presented business opportunities in Ethiopia including highlighting the themes of the promotion event focused on “circular agriculture, sustainable agro logistics and energy”. He also familiarized participants with the recently opened up financial and capital markets to foreign investment. H.E. Ambassador Hirut Zemene and Mr. Dagato addressed questions raised by the participants at the session and exchanged views with the different companies on ways and means to work together.

The Ethiopian delegation also took part in a field visit organised by NABC to two prominent Netherlands companies focused on agro-logistics. Tolsma-Grisnich has demonstrated its state- of-the arts processing machineries used for potatoes, onions and carrots. Tolsma-Grisnich has jointly worked with an Ethiopian company – Senselet in this endeavor. The visit to LC Packaging a family owned company since 1923, with a vast experience of packaging agriculture and mining products including in Africa was also part of the networking program. Both companies have been identified for future engagements in Ethiopia to meet the gaps for the government and private sector in the packaging industry.

AFRICA 20 Works! 24’ conference has afforded the Ethiopian delegation to introduce investment potentials in the agriculture and energy sectors as well as network with investment funds such as Invest International and selected companies in the field.

The Embassy with work together with NABC for a follow-up engagement including out ward trade mission from the Netherlands to Ethiopia in the meat future.