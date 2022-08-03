Eritrean Athletes clenched two medals at the World Athletics Championship 2022 under 20 that is being held in Cali, Colombia.

Accordingly, at the five thousand meters competitions Eritrean Athletes Merhawi Mebrahtu and Habtom Samuel won Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

At the competitions, Ethiopian Athlete Yihunu Adisu won Gold Medal finishing the race in 14 minutes, 3 seconds, and 5 microseconds.

The International Athletics Championship under 20 is being conducted from 1 to 6 August.