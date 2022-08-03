World Breastfeeding Week is being observed under the theme “Protecting, promoting and Supporting Breastfeeding” featuring various programs.

At the event held at the Edaga-Hamus Community Hospital at the Central Region level, Dr. Mulugeta Haile, Medical Director at the Ministry of Health branch in the region, indicating that breastfeeding in Eritrea is encouraging, called for more integrated effort for its upturn.

Dr. Mulugeta also gave an extensive briefing on the importance of breastfeeding in the physical and intellectual development of children.

The occasion was highlighted with various programs including a general knowledge competition.