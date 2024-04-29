The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, as part of the activities marking International Workers’ Day, organized a workshop under the theme “Professional Competence Development Stimulant” focusing on tripartite labor relations.

The workshop featured discussion papers on the meaning and significance of tripartite labor relations, presented by notable figures including Mr. Yohannes Michael, Head of Labor Relations, Mr. Mokonnen Asfaha, Acting Head of Labor at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Mr. Semereab Habte, Manager of Alfa Food Production and member of the Employers Federation, and Ms. Meaza Michael, Secretary of the Transportation and Communications Federation at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers.

The presentations highlighted exemplary experiences of tripartite labor relations in Eritrea, which involve the government, employers, and workers which are recognized by the International Labor Organization.

Mr. Woldeyesus Elisa, Director General of Labor at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, emphasized the importance of the workshop in fostering a common understanding among workers and employers.

Mr. Kibreab Kidane, Deputy Secretary General of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, discussed the significant role the confederation plays in the tripartite labor relations and its efforts to address the demands of workers.

In related news, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work was observed on 27 April in Asmara under the theme “Ensuring Safety and Healthy Work Now in a Changing Climate.”

Mr. Woldeyesus Elisa spoke at the event, noting the encouraging progress being made in ensuring the health and safety of workers in the workplace. He also urged employers, employees, and concerned institutions to overcome challenges due to natural and man-made consequences to achieve the desired outcomes.

This year marks the 21st international observance of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the first national observance in Eritrea.