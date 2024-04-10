A workshop focusing on roll out of national measles and rubella vaccination program, which also includes the distribution of Vitamin A supplements, was conducted on 9 April in Asmara under the theme “Let’s Ensure Our Children’s Health with Integrated Effort”. The workshop was attended by heads of the Ministry of Health branches of all sub-zone and sub-zonal administrators.

Mr. Tedros Yihdego, head the national vaccination program, highlighted Eritrea’s commendable track record in executing vaccination programs. He pointed out the significant increase in vaccination coverage from 10% post-independence to a current rate of 97%, showcasing a remarkable public health achievement.

The upcoming vaccination campaign is set to focus on children from 9 months to 5 years for the measles and rubella shots, and those from 6 months to 5 years will also be eligible for Vitamin A supplementation, further underscoring the initiative’s holistic approach to child health.

Col. Gebrehans Woldegergis, the Director General of Social Service in the region, emphasized the critical link between children’s health and the broader societal well-being. He called on the community at large, including administrators and community leaders, to play an active role in ensuring the smooth execution of this health drive.

The workshop facilitated thorough discussions on various facets of the program and wrapped up with a unified pledge from the attendees to dedicate themselves to the successful implementation of the vaccination campaign.

The measles and rubella vaccination drive, accompanied by the distribution of Vitamin A, is scheduled to take place from April 24 to 28, marking a significant step towards bolstering public health in the region.