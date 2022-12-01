International Aids Day, 1 December, was observed today, at the national level at Orotta Hospital Hall here in Asmara under the theme “All Round Impartiality for Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic”.

Indicating that commendable intervention has been exerted to control the spread of the HIV/AIDS epidemic at the international, national, and community levels, Mr. Amanuel Ghirmatsion, head of the Information and Training unit at the Ministry of Health, called for more integrated efforts for a better outcome.

Sister Negisti Tesfamicael, head of HIV/AIDS Control in the Ministry, on her part called on the public and concerned institutions to play a due role in the effort to meet the global program to eradicate HIV/AIDS.

Indicating that the Ministry of Health is working in cooperation with partners to control the prevalence of the disease in the country, Sister Negisti said that sustainable training programs are being organized for health practitioners and antiretroviral drugs are being distributed across the country.

The event featured promotional and counseling messages by members of the Bidho association and general knowledge contests and discourses.