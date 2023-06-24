Dekemhare Technical School today, 24 June graduated 186 students, including 81 females in certificates.
The graduates include 30 students in woodwork, 29 students in metalwork, 28 students in general construction, 31 students in auto mechanics, and 27 in electronics.
Mr. Wehab Mohammed-Ali, director of the school, said that during their stay of two years in the school, the students, along with their formal education, engaged in various extra-curricular activities.
Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Measho Gebretensae, head of Quality Control at the Ministry of Education, called on the graduates to develop their skills practically on the ground and contribute their part to the nation-building process.
Commending the training opportunity provided, representatives of the students expressed their conviction to live up to the expectations.