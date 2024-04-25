Energy Invest: Namibia 2023 – the official investment report on Namibia’s oil, natural gas, power, mining and renewable energy sectors – was relaunched at the Namibian International Energy Conference on Wednesday, in the presence of Namibia’s leading energy authorities, regulators and companies.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and produced by Energy Capital&Power (ECP), the publication serves as the official publication on Namibia’s burgeoning energy sector, tracking its evolution into one of the most dynamic energy hotspots globally. Since the launch of the report at African Energy Week last October, Namibia has produced two more offshore discoveries at Galp's Mopane complex in the Orange Basin; secured additional financing for the Hyphen Hydrogen Energy facility; advanced its draft National Upstream Petroleum Local Content Policy; and established a new joint development plan for the Kudu gas project, among other key developments.

“Against the backdrop of Namibia's dynamic energy landscape, this publication delves into the prevailing trends, advancements and investment opportunities within the country's burgeoning sector, offering insightful interviews and in-depth analysis,” stated Kelly-Ann Mealia, ECP Chairperson.

As Namibia seeks foreign investment to develop its hydrocarbon discoveries and establish requisite exploration and production infrastructure, the publication serves as an exclusive investor resource, uniting insights from Namibia’s leading energy authorities and private sector players to showcase key trade, investment and partnership opportunities.

“Energy Capital&Power has been honored to operate in this market as it enters an unprecedented period of growth. We look forward to working with the Namibian government and private sector to unlock the full potential of the country’s resources and connect projects with the global investment community,” concluded Mealia.

Energy Capital&Power is a strategic partner of the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) – taking place in Windhoek on April 23-25, 2024. The 6th annual conference unites industry leaders, business executives and policymakers to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas, create new partnerships and identify strategies to foster a prosperous energy industry in Namibia and beyond. For more information, please visit https://www.NIEConference.com/