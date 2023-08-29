Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received in the new city of El Alamein the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

The spokesman for the presidency said the President affirmed, during the meeting, that Egypt holds in high esteem its historical bonds and deep relations with Sudan at the official and popular levels. The President also stressed Egypt's firm position to stand by Sudan and support its security, stability, unity and territorial integrity, especially during the current critical circumstances it is passing through, taking into account the eternal ties and the common strategic interest that unites the two brotherly countries.

The Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council expressed his deep appreciation for the strong relations between the two brotherly countries, praising the sincere Egyptian support for preserving the safety and stability of Sudan in light of the historical juncture it is going through, especially receiving Sudanese citizens in Egypt. In this context, he expressed his country's appreciation for Egypt's active role in the region and Africa.

The meeting reviewed developments in Sudan and consultations on efforts to settle the crisis in order to preserve the safety and security of brotherly Sudan, in a manner that preserves the sovereignty, unity and cohesion of the Sudanese State, and safeguards the interests of the brotherly Sudanese people and their aspirations for the future. The meeting also touched on developments of the track of Sudan's neighboring countries. The Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council welcomed this track, the first summit of which was held recently in Egypt. Talks also touched on discussing ways of cooperation and coordination to support the Sudanese people, especially through humanitarian aid and relief, so Sudan can safely overcome the current crisis.