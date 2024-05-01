Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


On the occasion of Labor Day, I extend deepest appreciation and recognition to all Egyptian workers on Labor Day. Those esteemed men who pledged to build our beloved homeland and fulfilled their promise. You have dedicated your utmost efforts to the advancement of our modern, contemporary state. Today is a symbol of devotion and unwavering commitment to work. With every passing year may Allah the Almighty grant you enduring health and well-being.

