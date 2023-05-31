EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solution company, is set to unveil its latest product lineup at the first-ever GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com) exhibition in Marrakech, Morocco from May 31 to June 2, 2023. GITEX Global, which has a 42-year legacy of connecting tech titans, governments, startups, investors, and global innovation hubs, is partnering with EcoFlow to bring its cutting-edge energy technology to Africa and ease energy storage concerns in the face of load shedding.

At this mega-technology exhibition, EcoFlow will be showcasing its highly anticipated DELTA 2 Max solar generator, the first of its kind in Africa, along with its latest eco-friendly product line, including the WAVE 2 portable air conditioner and heater, and GLACIER, a revolutionary portable fridge-freezer with a built-in ice maker and removable battery. EcoFlow will also be showcasing its Smart Home Panel, Power Kits, and Solar Panel series, providing customizable power solutions for families and businesses seeking sustainable, cost-effective, and self-sufficient power.

The DELTA 2 Max solar generator is the company's flagship product, providing a fume-free, noise-free, and maintenance-free energy supply compared to gas or fuel generators. It features the industry's fastest charging speed, capable of being fully recharged in 81 minutes on AC and as fast as 2.3 hours on solar (1000W max). With an expandable capacity of 2k-6kWh and a powerful 2400W output, the DELTA 2 Max can power 99% of heavy-duty appliances and up to 13 devices simultaneously, including fridges, air conditioners, and power tools. Equipped with LFP battery chemistry, the DELTA 2 Max is guaranteed to last 3000 cycles, equivalent to 10 years of daily use.

The WAVE 2 is a portable air conditioner and heater that delivers the industry's fastest cooling and heating in a device of its kind, capable of cooling a 10 square metre room from 30 to 20 degrees Celsius in just 5 minutes, or heating it from 20 to 30 degrees Celsius in the same 5 minutes. EcoFlow's GLACIER is the first portable fridge-freezer with an integrated ice maker and add-on battery, offering the ultimate in on-the-go food and drink refrigeration, providing 40 hours of cooling or 19 hours of freezing on a single charge and making 18 ice cubes in just 12 minutes.

EcoFlow is also demonstrating its energy solution for off-grid cabins and motorhomes, with the entire product family based on its core battery technology. EcoFlow Smart Home Panels, the heart of your home backup system, can be seamlessly integrated into your home and the DELTA Pro ecosystem to provide continuous emergency power, lower energy bills and off-grid independence. The EcoFlow Power Kits are the world's first compact, modular power solution that gives you expandable capacity of up to 15kWh and 3600W max AC output, enough to power most essential appliances for days. In addition, a range of EcoFlow solar panels offer you an excellent efficiency of 23%, making it an ideal solution for both on-grid and off-grid solar-powered setups, storing energy for outages, reducing electricity bills or powering an off-grid home.

"We are excited to participate in GITEX Africa, which provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our latest portable power solutions," said Joy Wu, Head of LAMEA&APAC at EcoFlow. "Our products are designed to provide clean, reliable and affordable power to our customers, wherever and whenever they are."

EcoFlow is committed to developing environmentally friendly portable power solutions that benefit both the user and the environment. With its advanced technology and design, the company is dedicated to helping people live sustainable lifestyles while maintaining a high level of convenience and comfort. The GITEX Africa exhibition is an ideal platform for EcoFlow to engage with its customers and partners, showcase its products and share its vision for a greener and more sustainable future. EcoFlow will be exhibiting at the show on stand 2D-20 Hall 2 and all visitors are encouraged to come and experience their products first hand.

Exhibition Information:

Time: 2023, May 31-June 2, 10:00am-6:00pm daily

Address: Hall 2 Booth 2D-20, Place Bab JDid, Boulevard AI Yarmouk, Marrakech (opposite La Mamounia Hotel)

Contacts:

Jie HUANG, Integrated Marketing Communication

jie.huang@ecoflow.com

Hlengiwe Mbambo, Head of Communications for Africa

mbambo.hlengiwe@ecoflow.com

Learn more at www.EcoFlow.com

Morocco Official Distributor www.EasyPower.ma

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.