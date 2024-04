In Paris, the Deputy Secretary will attend the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM), chaired by Japan, under the theme of “Co-creating the Flow of Change: Leading Global Discussions with Objective and Reliable Approaches Toward Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.” In addition to his meetings at the OECD, the Deputy Secretary will meet with French counterparts on support for Ukraine, the PRC’s support for Russia’s war against Ukraine, and an Indo-Pacific dialogue.

In London, the Deputy Secretary will participate in bilateral meetings on the Indo-Pacific and the AUKUS trilateral security partnership. He will also meet with UK counterparts to discuss continued support for Ukraine, as well as efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza in conjunction with the release of hostages, and address the dire humanitarian situation.

Deputy Secretary Kurt M. Campbell will travel to Abuja, Nigeria; London, United Kingdom; and Paris, France April 29-May 3. In Abuja, the Deputy Secretary will co-chair the sixth U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission (BNC) with Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar to discuss partnerships; security cooperation; shared prosperity; democracy, governance and accountability; and the movement of people. He will also meet with senior Nigerian government officials, business leaders, and civil society representatives.

