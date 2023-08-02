The DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs (OUCSCA) and the Department’s Youth Outreach partner, the Diplomatic League of the Philippines (or D League), co-organized on 30 June 2023 the Diplomatic League Conference 2023 in partnership with the Cavite State University’s International Studies Students’ Association (CavSU-ISSA).

The whole-day event, entitled, “Fostering Cavite Diplomacy Through Young Caviteños” aimed to inspire college-level students from several universities based in Cavite to enter into careers in diplomacy. The DFA’s strong support for the conference could be seen from the high and mid-level representation of its officials to the event, led by OUCSCA Undersecretary, Hon. Jesus Gary S. Domingo. The Undersecretary was joined by three women Foreign Service Officers, all of whom had been able to serve for many years at various Philippine Embassies abroad. Ms. Christina Rola-Mckernan served at the Philippine Embassies in Belgium and France, Ms. Judy Razon served at the Philippine Embassy in Israel and Ms. Maria Christina Cecelia Hernandez at the Philippine Embassy in Libya.

Apart from sharing with conference participants their own professional and personal journeys as Philippine diplomats, the DFA representatives had elaborated on key concepts in the conduct of diplomacy. Undersecretary Domingo provided an overview on Philippine Foreign Policy and Cultural Diplomacy. Other subjects tackled were Gender and Development in Public Diplomacy and Careers in Diplomacy.

Other speakers included officers of D League, namely Mr. Ervine Jules Sape (Director for Internal Affairs) and Ms. Angelita Bonsilao (Youth Lead Coordinator), who shared more about the organization’s activities with various universities throughout the Philippines and some overseas. Professor Gil Ramos, from Cavite State University, spoke more about the significance of Cavite and Filipinos of Cavite in Philippine history.

Towards the latter part of the day, groups from three different universities in Cavite had made their respective presentations on stage, before the panel composed of the DFA and D League representatives, on their views on how to help address UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Number 5: Gender Equality and Women Empowerment. The panel had provided experience-based insights on how to enrich the very promising projects presented.

The Diplomatic League (D League) is the first and leading global diplomacy organization based in the Philippines. D League prides itself as the primary institution for developing diplomacy as a practice in the sector of the youth. From its founding of 7 member universities, the membership has now grown to 20 and continues to expand. D League has also successfully established a presence in the United States, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.